No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC

To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve, exit from will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the .

"As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December, 2022), exit from will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have planned several measures and drives to ensure that citizens enjoy New Year's Eve safely.

In conversation with ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic, SS Yadav on Thursday, said elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the New Year's Eve has been planned.

"There will be well-laid arrangements covering the whole of Delhi where such celebrations shall be organized. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, India Gate, Rajouri Garden, NFC, GK, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Chattarpur, and Punjabi Bagh where people in large numbers assemble usually for celebrations," Yadav said.

Yadav said that the police would be deploying additional force to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city.

"1,850 traffic police personnel will do joint checking with local police, 125 points have been identified for drunk driving, apart from this mobile teams will also be deployed, will take action against the drunk drivers and underage driving," said Yadav.

According to Yadav, restrictions will be imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes.

According to Delhi Police, "Motorists can park their vehicles who want to go to CP Near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House, Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G. Marg towards C hexagon, Near R/A Bengali market - on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Near Windsor Place."

"Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate," police added.

"In view of the large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the General Public/Motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan. Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving," the police said.

"Suggested routes for North-South movement, Motorists are advised to use alternative ways available for North-South directions. Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road, the police said.

The police also suggested a route for the East-West movement.

"Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road, all the commuters of these routes are suggested to avoid above mentioned routes in Southern Range. Commuters are advised to avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Commuters are advised to avoid Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go to Central Market Lajpat Nagar. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS," the police said.

