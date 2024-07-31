No country for stray animals: New law to remove dogs from Turkish streets

In a contentious move, Turkish legislators have passed a law to remove millions of stray dogs from the streets, sparking fears among animal lovers that it could lead to the euthanasia or systemic abuse of many animals. The legislation has been described by critics as the ‘massacre law’ due to provisions allowing for the euthanasia of some strays, reported The Guardian.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly approved the legislation on Tuesday after a marathon overnight session, with the government pushing for its passage before the summer recess. The decision has sparked widespread protests throughout Turkey. Critics argue that the law might be leveraged to target Opposition parties, which have recently seen significant gains in local elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who now needs to sign the bill into law, expressed gratitude to his ruling party and allied legislators for their support. “Despite provocations and campaigns based on lies and distortions by the Opposition, the national assembly once again heeded the people's voices, refusing to ignore the silent majority’s cries,” Erdogan stated.



Government estimates suggest there are approximately four million stray dogs in Turkey, many of which are harmless. However, there has been an increase in pack behaviour and attacks on people. Notably, the bill does not address Turkey’s large stray cat population.

Public outcry and protests



In Istanbul’s Sishane Square, hundreds gathered to protest the law, with organisers issuing a defiant message to the government. “Your massacre law is just a piece of paper to us. We will write the law on the streets. Life and solidarity, not hatred and hostility, will prevail,” they said.



In Ankara, animal lovers protested outside municipal offices, demanding the government halt the legislation. “We are warning the government again and again, to stop the law. Do not commit this crime against this country,” they proclaimed.

Turkey’s main Opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has vowed to challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.

Murat Emir, a senior deputy of the CHP, condemned the bill, saying, “You have enacted a law that is morally, conscientiously, and legally flawed. You cannot wash your hands of blood,” while questioning the bill's mandate for the collection of healthy and non-aggressive animals.

Challenges in implementation



Critics attribute the growing stray dog population to the failure to enforce previous regulations, which required strays to be caught, neutered, spayed, and returned to their original locations.

The new legislation, on the other hand, requires municipalities to collect stray dogs, house them in shelters, vaccinate, neuter, spay, and make them available for adoption. Dogs that are in pain, terminally ill, or pose a health risk to humans will be euthanised.

Doubts persist regarding the ability of cash-strapped municipalities to build the necessary additional shelters. The CHP, controlling many of Turkey's largest municipalities, has announced it will not implement the law. The newly passed bill introduces prison sentences of up to two years for mayors who fail to address the stray dog issue, fuelling suspicions that the law will be used to target Opposition mayors.

Government’s stance



The government denies that the bill will lead to widespread culling. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc announced that anyone killing strays ‘for no reason’ would be punished. Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı described the measure as an ‘adoption’ law, not a ‘massacre’ law, in an interview with a local channel.