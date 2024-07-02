Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Austria vs Turkey live match (IST), live streaming

Austria vs Turkiye live match time at 12:30 AM IST

In the pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Austria will be aiming to go farther than it ever has at a Euros when it takes on Turkey at 12:30 AM IST tonight in Leipzig. The Austrians surprisingly topped a group ahead of France and the Netherlands and are bullish about progressing to the quarterfinals under German coach Ralf Rangnick.

Austria recovered from an opening 1-0 loss to France by beating Poland 3-1 and then the Netherlands 3-2 to top Group D.

Austria and Turkey played a friendly in Vienna in March, when Austria recorded a 6-1 win thanks to a hat trick from Michael Gregoritsch and goals from Xaver Schlager, Christoph Baumgartner and Maximilian Entrup.

Turkey defeated Austria 6-0 on aggregate in a playoff to reach the 2002 World Cup, where the team went on to finish third.

Austria lost only one of its 10 qualifying games for Euro 2024. A 3-2 loss to Belgium was the team's only defeat last year. Rangnick's team has won 14 of its last 19 matches, losing just two.

Austria vs Turkey Head-to-head

Matches: 17

Austria Won: 9

Turkey won: 7

Drawn: 1

Austria vs Turkey probable starting XI



Austria vs Turkey probable starting XI Austria Turkey 13Patrick Pentz 1 Mert Gunok 15Philipp Lienhart 14 Abdulkerim Bardakci 16Philipp Mwene 20Ferdi Kadioglu 4Kevin Danso 3Merih Demiral 5Stefan Posch 18 Mert Muldur 6Nicolas Seiwald 16Ismail Yuksek 20Konrad Laimer 8Arda Guler 19Christoph Baumgartner 22 Kaan Ayhan 9Marcel Sabitzer 21 Baris Alper Yilmaz 10Florian Grillitsch 19Kenan Yildiz 11Michael Gregoritsch 9 Cenk Tosun

Euro Cup 2024: Austria vs Turkey live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Austria vs Turkey match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Austria vs Turkey football match will take place on July 3 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Austria vs Turkey match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Austria vs Turkey football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 3.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Austria vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Austria vs Turkey match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Austria vs Turkey match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Austria vs Turkey match in India.