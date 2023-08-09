Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.16%)
65846.50 -106.98
Nifty (-0.13%)
19570.85 -26.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
5336.75 + 18.25
Nifty Midcap (0.23%)
37912.50 + 88.35
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44964.45 + 126.95
Heatmap

No names finalised for caretaker premier: Outgoing Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

The premier added that consultations with the government's allies and his own party members on the matter were a "continuous process" that would be completed within a day or two

Shehbaz Sharif

On whether a PML-N member was being appointed as the interim premier, he said parties in the ruling coalition should make a decision to ensure that the status of the interim Prime Minister was "generally acceptable" to the people, Dawn reported

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denied the finalisation of any candidates for the post, with just a day left in the dissolution of the National Assembly, the Dawn reported.
"No. None till now … no name has been shortlisted," he said during an interview on Dawn News show when asked about the nominees.
The premier added that consultations with the government's allies and his own party members on the matter were a "continuous process" that would be completed within a day or two.
On whether a PML-N member was being appointed as the interim premier, he said parties in the ruling coalition should make a decision to ensure that the status of the interim Prime Minister was "generally acceptable" to the people, Dawn reported.
Asked pointedly on whether former Finance minister Hafeez Sheikh was in tge running for the top post, the outgoing PM reiterated that no name had been finalised.
While the PM denied the finalisation of any names, Dawn, citing sources, reported that the ruling coalition seems to have evolved a consensus on a name for the caretaker Prime Min­ister's slot but was keeping the identity of the chosen one under wraps, ostensibly to save the nominee from controversy.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz Sharif to step down as Pak PM before next month; all you must know

Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM

Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz govt to table Pak SC bill in joint session of parliament today

Hackers may have access to information on millions of British voters: EC

Covid hospitalisations in US are on the rise again, but not like before

Amazon in talks to become anchor investor in SoftBank's Arm IPO: Report

S Africa keen on collaborating with BRICS partners in vaccine manufacturing

Italy proposes bank tax to help people with rate hikes, stocks plunges

The outgoing premier and the Opposition leaders can hold further consultations on the matter for three days, even after the dissolution of the Assembly. In case a consensus is not reached, then the matter would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Dawn reported.
Among the several possible names for the caretaker PM circulating in the media are Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, former PM and estranged PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-principal secretary to PM, Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, ex-permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Pir of Pagaro Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi and former Punjab governor and PPP's Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence MotionStock to Watch TodayAmazon Great Freedom Festival SaleWI vs IND T20 Playing 11Coal India Q1 ResultsHindalco Q1 ResultsAdani Ports Q1 ResultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's officeASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals todayIndia's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon