close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shehbaz govt to table Pak SC bill in joint session of parliament today

The bill was aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) -- including the suo motu and the formation of benches

ANI Asia
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Shehbaz Sharif government has convened a joint sitting of the two houses on April 10 to consider the bill that aims at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan after President Arif Alvi returned it to the parliament for reconsideration, reported Geo News.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has convened a joint sitting of parliament on Monday (today) as President Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, unsigned a day earlier.

The bill was aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) -- including the suo motu and the formation of benches.

The President had returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation, reported Geo News.

According to a circular issued by the NA secretariat, "In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973, the honourable Speaker has been pleased to call a joint sitting on Monday, the 10th April, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. instead of 2.00 p.m."

Earlier, the joint sitting of parliament was scheduled to be held on April 10 at 2 pm, reported Geo News.

Also Read

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pak President Alvi returns to Parl Bill curtailing chief justice's powers

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers gather near Islamabad to hear Imran Khan

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

China's debt diplomacy threatens African countries' natural assets

We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India, says Imran Khan

Always been independent: BCC as Twitter labels it as 'govt-funded media'

Watchdogs or opportunists? Short sellers in focus after US bank crisis

Investors view corporate earnings season as next test for stocks

If the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, is approved by the joint session of the parliament with majority, it will be presented to the president again for his assent. If the president does not give his nod to it within 10 days, the approval is deemed to have been given.

The legislation process says, "If the President refers back a bill to Parliament it is considered in a joint session and if passed by majority is deemed to have been passed by both Houses. Sent again to President to shall give assent in 10 days failing which assent shall be deemed to have been given."

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif castigated the president for returning the top court bill, unsigned and called him a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported Geo News.

"President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate," the prime minister said in a hard-hitting tweet.

In the tweet, the prime minister said the president had belittled his office through his actions as he follows the PTI chief's orders rather than fulfilling his constitutional duties, reported Geo News.

"Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office," he added.

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif | Pakistan | Pakistan Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon