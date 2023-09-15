Nobel Foundation raises amount for Nobel Prize awards to 11 million kronor

The Nobel Foundation said Friday that it will raise the award amount for this year's Nobel Prizes by 1 million kronor (USD 90,000) to 11 million kronor (USD 986,270) as the Swedish currency has plummeted recently.

"The Foundation has chosen to increase the prize amount because it is financially viable to do so, it said in a brief statement.

The rapid depreciation of the Swedish currency has pushed it to its lowest level ever against the euro and the US dollar.

Sweden has been struggling with high inflation it was 7.5 per cent in August, down from 9.3 per cent in July, far from the 2 per cent target set by the Riksbank, Sweden's central bank.

When the first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, the prize amount was 150,782 kronor per category, the foundation said.

Over the past 15 years, the amount has been adjusted several times, it said. In 2012, it was reduced from 10 million kronor to 8 million kronor as a broad-based program to strengthen the Nobel Foundation's finances was initiated.

Also Read Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize? International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses Lithium-ion battery inventor, Nobel laureate John Goodenough passes away As interest rates climb, Sweden's central bank fears financial stability Robert Lucas, winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Economics, dies at 85 Apple to update iPhone 12 in France after regulator flagged radiation limit India shares unique relationship with UNCITRAL: MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Britain to pump $621 million into Tata Steel to decarbonise Welsh plant Earth's warmest Aug saw 65 countries set record high temperatures: Report Libyan city closed as search for 10,100 missing after flood on; 11,300 dead

In 2017, the prize amount was increased from 8 million kronor to 9 million kronor. In 2020, it was raised to 10 million kronor.

This year's Nobel Prize winners will be announced in early October. The laureates are then invited to receive their awards at prize ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of award founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to Nobel's wishes, while the other award ceremonies are held in Stockholm.

Sweden is not part of the eurozone. Twenty years ago, Swedes held a referendum on whether to join the European currency and voted against it.