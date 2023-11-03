close
Sensex (0.56%)
64442.76 + 361.86
Nifty (0.64%)
19256.60 + 123.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
6017.05 + 83.65
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
39611.10 + 298.65
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
43328.05 + 310.85
Heatmap

North Korea confirms it is closing some diplomatic missions abroad

According to South Korean government data, North Korea has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries but operates just around 50 diplomatic posts abroad

North Korea

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

North Korea confirmed Friday that it's closing some of its diplomatic missions abroad, a move that rival South Korea suspects is likely the latest sign of the North's economic troubles amid persistent international sanctions.
Earlier in the week, the South Korean government said North Korea was moving to close its embassies in Uganda, Angola and Spain, as well as a consulate in Hong Kong, because the sanctions have made it extremely difficult for them to continue illegal activities abroad to earn money for their operating expenses.
According to South Korean government data, North Korea has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries but operates just around 50 diplomatic posts abroad.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is either closing or newly opening diplomatic missions in other countries in line with unspecified changes in the international environment and the North's external policy.
South Korean officials couldn't immediately confirm if North Korea is truly opening new diplomatic missions abroad.
In comments posted on the North Korean ministry's website, an unidentified spokesperson said it's normal for sovereign states to relocate their diplomatic forces abroad in pursuit of national interests. They said North Korea will continue to take necessary diplomatic measures for the sake of its long-term external ties, but didn't elaborate.
North Korean embassies and diplomatic missions abroad have been tied to cases of smuggling and other illicit commercial activities to fund their operating costs and transmit badly needed foreign currency back home.
But South Korea's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the North decided to close some diplomatic missions because they faced difficulties earning foreign currency due to the international sanctions imposed over its past nuclear and missile tests.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that North Korea may close additional diplomatic missions.
North Korean state media said earlier in the week that its ambassadors to Angola and Uganda paid farewell visits to those countries' leaders the previous week.

Also Read

N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch

Vladimir Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea

North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

N Korea opens key party meeting to discuss its economy, defense strategies

S Korea expresses concern, regret over Kim-Putin military cooperation talks

97,000 Indians held trying to enter US illegally between Oct '22-Sept '23

Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, investment

Anthony Albanese soon will be first Australian PM in 7 years to visit China

China's services activity picks up slightly in October, sales grow: Data

California officials confirm two cases of dengue, a rare illness in US

In recent years, North Korea's fragile economy was badly hit by pandemic-related restrictions, sanctions and its own mismanagement. But monitoring groups say there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or a social chaos that could threaten the absolute rule by leader Kim Jong Un.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : North Korea South Korea

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon