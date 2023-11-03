close
Sensex (0.63%)
64486.09 + 405.19
Nifty (0.60%)
19247.80 + 114.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.76%)
5978.25 + 44.85
Nifty Midcap (0.67%)
39576.75 + 264.30
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.30 + 301.10
Heatmap

California officials confirm two cases of dengue, a rare illness in US

The case remains under investigation, but it appears that someone became infected with the dengue virus, returned home and was bitten by a mosquito that passed it on to the local resident

Chikungunya, dengue, malaria sting New Delhi; over 1,700 people affected

AP Long Beach (CA)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two people in Southern California have come down with dengue fever without travelling outside the United States, where the mosquito-borne illness is rare, health officials said.
A Pasadena resident was confirmed to have dengue last month but is recovering, officials said.
This is the first confirmed case of dengue in California not associated with travel and is instead an extremely rare case of local transmission in the continental United States, the Pasadena Public Health Department announced.
The case remains under investigation, but it appears that someone became infected with the dengue virus, returned home and was bitten by a mosquito that passed it on to the local resident, according to Pasadena health officials.
On Wednesday, Long Beach officials announced another domestically contracted dengue case and said that person has recovered.
Both cities' health departments said the risk of exposure to others was low.
Dengue is caused by several related viruses and is spread through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It is common in tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, internal bleeding leading to death.
About 4 billion people, or about half the world's population, live in areas where dengue is a risk, and each year there are up to 400 million infections and about 40,000 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The infection rate worldwide has been rising, prompting new efforts to fight it.
However, dengue is rare in the US and its territories, with only 583 locally acquired cases reported so far this year, according to CDC data: 520 in Puerto Rico, 62 in Florida and one in Texas.
The new California cases were not part of that count.

Also Read

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

GIS, remote sensing key to battling vector-borne diseases, say experts

Musk, Sunak discuss AI risks, calls it most disruptive forces in history

Top US law firms ask Harvard, Yale to take clear stance on antisemitism

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in election case

Agreements at UK summit tip balance of humanity against AI threats: Sunak

74 US dual nationals left Gaza Strip as Blinken goes to Mideast, says Biden

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Dengue California United States

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon