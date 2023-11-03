close
Sensex (0.63%)
64486.00 + 405.10
Nifty (0.62%)
19250.95 + 117.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
6017.25 + 83.85
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
39603.20 + 290.75
Nifty Bank (0.80%)
43363.05 + 345.85
Heatmap

Anthony Albanese soon will be first Australian PM in 7 years to visit China

The election of Albanese's center-left government last year after nine years of conservative rule created an opportunity for a reset

Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Quad summit in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

It's in Australia's interest to have good relations with China, Albanese told reporters last month when he announced the trip | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Canberra
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us
Anthony Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister in seven years to visit China in recognition that bilateral relations have improved after crashing to unprecedented depths over trade and security differences that remain largely unresolved.
The election of Albanese's center-left government last year after nine years of conservative rule created an opportunity for a reset. His three-day visit that starts Saturday will take him to Shanghai then Beijing, though details about his itinerary are limited.
Since 2016, when Chinese leader Xi Jinping met an Australian prime minister twice in six months, China severed top-level ministerial contacts. Official and unofficial trade sanctions stacked up since 2020 to cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year for commodities including coal, wine, beef, barley and lobsters as business and politics entwined in the relationship as never before.
But many say the trade boycott was hurting an economically troubled China while Australia was showing no signs of bending to Beijing's coercion.
It's in Australia's interest to have good relations with China, Albanese told reporters last month when he announced the trip.
But Albanese's government is also deepening security ties with the United States, notably with the AUKUS agreement involving Britain that will provide Australia with a fleet of submarine powered by US nuclear technology.
Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Beijing's Renmin University of China, said the Chinese wanted to improve trade relations after a largely ineffective de facto boycott.
But Shi noted that not all the trade barriers had been lifted, although Australia is confident that crippling tariffs on wine will be removed within months. The wine trade had been worth AU$1.2 billion ($771 million) a year.
Australia still has some major behaviors that China surely feels are punishable, Shi said.
Australia's first serious mistakes in Chinese eyes came in 2018 with moves that were seen as emphasizing China as a security threat.
The Australian Parliament passed national security legislation that banned covert foreign interference in domestic politics and made industrial espionage for a foreign power a crime. Two months later, the government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out its 5G network in Australia due to unspecified security concerns.

Also Read

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

Journalist detained in China for 3 yrs for espionage returns to Australia

Australia PM announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet prez

Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

China's services activity picks up slightly in October, sales grow: Data

California officials confirm two cases of dengue, a rare illness in US

Musk, Sunak discuss AI risks, call it most disruptive force in history

Top US law firms ask Harvard, Yale to take clear stance on antisemitism

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in election case

The Chinese trade barriers followed the Australian government's demands for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and China's responses to the pandemic. China has accused Australia, the U..S. and others of politicizing the issue.
Albanese maintains he has made no concessions to China to achieve more stable relations, citing the release last month of Australian journalist Cheng Lei who had detained in China for three years in a case concerning state secrets.
But just before his planned trip was announced, Albanese's government said it will not cancel a Chinese company's 99-year lease on Darwin Port despite US concerns that foreign control could be used to spy on its military forces. Albanese had criticized the lease since it was signed in 2015, but some security analysts interpreted the decision to let Shandong Landbridge Group keep the lease as a concession to China ahead of his visit.
Australia is trying to find the right balance between security concerns and the need to have a peaceful region and productive economic ties with China, said Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
That's the balance that we're all cursed with finding, Blanchett said, likening Australia's position to that of Japan and South Korea.
Blanchette said that the growing talk of de-risking in Australia, or not depending too heavily on one country economically, is likely to be a concern for China in the talks.
I think what the Australians are going to say is ... we still want to have a strong trading relationship with you but you're going to see a realignment of capital and technology to other markets as well, he said.
Australia's efforts to diversify trade away from China, its largest trading partner, has struck obstacles. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell announced this week that negotiations on a free trade deal with the European Union had collapsed.
The impasse remained despite Europe's eagerness to tap into Australia's stocks of critical minerals and rare earths to reduce their own dependency on China.
Meanwhile Farrell expects the cost of what Australian euphemistically calls trade impediments with China will soon diminish from a peak of AU$20 billion ($13 billion) a year to AU$1 billion ($643 million).
Despite the political upheaval between Beijing and Canberra since an Australian prime minister's last state visit, the value of Australian goods and services exported to China had more than doubled, said James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney.
Australian government data valued annual exports for the year to August at AU$194 billion ($125 billion). In 2016, that figure for the same period was AU$96 billion ($71 billion at the then-exchange rate, $62 billion at the current rate).
Wang Yiwei, a Renmin University international relations professor, said China wanted stable diplomatic relations with Australia to underpin economic relations.
China still hopes that there will be a proper distinction between security and economy, Wang said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Australia China

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceChhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsNED vs AFG Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon