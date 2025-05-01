Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
North Korea, Russia begin building first road link to boost growing ties

North Korea, Russia begin building first road link to boost growing ties

Relations and exchange programmes between the two countries have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying ammunitions and troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine

North Korea and Russia simultaneously held a ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge's construction in their respective border cities | Image: Freepik

AP Seoul
Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

North Korea and Russia have begun building their first road link, the two countries announced, hailing the construction of a bridge over a border river as a major development that will further expand their booming ties.

Russia's Tass news agency reported Wednesday that the bridge would be 1 kilometre long and its construction is expected to take 1 years, and North Korea's Korean Central News Agency said the bridge would expand cross-border travel of people, tourism and circulation of commodities.

Relations and exchange programmes between the two countries have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying ammunitions and troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

 

One railway bridge and air service already connect North Korea and Russia, and in June 2024, the two countries agreed to construct a bridge for automobiles over the Tumen River, which runs along North Korea's borders with Russia and China.

On Thursday, North Korea and Russia simultaneously held a ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge's construction in their respective border cities, according to the two countries' state media agencies. The agencies said North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the ceremony via video links.

Pak said the bridge's construction would be remembered as a historic monument in bilateral ties, KCNA reported Thursday.

This is a big milestone for Russian-Korean relation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, according to Tass. We are creating a reliable basis for closer cooperation between our two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue.

On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent combat troops to Russia to help it reclaim parts of the Kursk region that Ukraine forces seized in a stunning incursion last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea and promised not to forget the sacrifices of North Korean soldiers for Russia.

According to a South Korean government intelligence assessment shared with lawmakers on Wednesday, North Korea has sent about 15,000 soldiers to Russia, and 4,700 of them have been killed or wounded.

In return for North Korea's supply of conventional arms, Russia has given it air defence missiles, electronic warfare equipment, drones and technology for spy satellite launches, according to the South Korean assessment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

