Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion

Novartis

The agreement is Novartis' second major deal this month, after an up-to-$5.2 billion tie-up with China's Argo Biopharmaceutical for experimental heart drugs. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss drugmaker Novartis and drug developer Monte Rosa Therapeutics signed a licensing deal worth up to $5.7 billion on Monday to develop drugs for immune-mediated diseases. 
Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion. 
Shares of Monte Rosa surged 65% in premarket trading after the announcement. 
Immune-mediated diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, causing inflammation and damage. These hard-to-treat conditions significantly impact patients' quality of life. 
The deal grants Novartis exclusive rights to an undisclosed drug-discovery target and options to license two additional programmes from Monte Rosa's early-stage immunology portfolio. 
 

Also Read

India USA

India, US chief negotiators to meet Tuesday for BTA trade discussions

India Vix at record low

India VIX drops to record closing lows as DIIs cushion FII selloffpremium

UAE vs Oman live scorecard

UAE vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: UAE 50 without loss after powerplay

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz considers price hike early next year over forex woes

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Billionaires battle to dominate India's mega energy transition: Bernsteinpremium

Monte Rosa Therapeutics will utilize its AI-enabled platform to discover and develop new degraders - small molecules designed to break down disease-causing proteins - which Novartis will then take forward into clinical development and commercialization.
This collaboration marks the second between the two companies, following a deal last year for MRT-6160, a drug currently in early-stage trials for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. 
The agreement is Novartis' second major deal this month, after an up-to-$5.2 billion tie-up with China's Argo Biopharmaceutical for experimental heart drugs.
 

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu hold Gaza talks

Tik Tok

US to press ahead with TikTok ban if China keeps tariff, tech demands

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

Nuclear

China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

Sushila Karki

Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Topics : Novartis Drug Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon