Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Former finance secretary Rameshwor Khanal sworn in as Finance Minister, Kulman Ghising gets three key portfolios, and advocate Om Prakash Aryal takes charge of home and law ministries

Sushila Karki

Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group. Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office to three ministers inducted by newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki into her cabinet.

Karki, 73, the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister, assumed office on Sunday. She inducted Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers later in the day.

The swearing-in ceremony of the three ministers took place at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj, here. 

Former finance secretary Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister, while former Nepal Electricity Authority managing director Ghising has taken charge of three portfolios: energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development.

 

Aryal, an advocate, has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, they assumed their respective offices.

Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people were killed in the nationwide protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

