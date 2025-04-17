Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nvidia CEO highlights China market's role during Beijing trip amid US ban

Nvidia CEO highlights China market's role during Beijing trip amid US ban

China, with vast potential for investment and consumption, has always been fertile ground for investment and trade by foreign enterprises, He was quoted as saying by Xinhua

Jensen Huang

Huang arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the invitation of the trade organisation. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday that China was a very important market for Nvidia after the US imposed a ban on sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to the country. 
"We hope to continue to cooperate with China," Huang said in a meeting with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. 
China welcomes more US companies including Nvidia to further explore the Chinese market, vice premier He Lifeng told Huang as the two met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, state news agency Xinhua reported. 
 
China, with vast potential for investment and consumption, has always been "fertile ground" for investment and trade by foreign enterprises, He was quoted as saying by Xinhua. 
Huang arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the invitation of the trade organisation. 

His visit comes at a time when the United States has put new restrictions on China-bound shipments of Nvidia's H20 datacentre GPUs, the only compliant AI chip the company can sell legally to China. 
"We regularly meet with government leaders to discuss our company's products and technology," a Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement, without further elaborating on Huang's agenda while in China. 
The US ban has created uncertainty for Chinese internet companies, which were still anticipating H20 deliveries by the end of the year.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

