NYC nurses' strike enters second day as hospitals scramble to fill gaps

The labour action comes three years after a similar strike forced medical facilities to transfer some patients and divert ambulances

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of New York City nurses were set to return to the picket lines on Tuesday as their strike targeting some of the city's leading hospital systems entered its second day.

The walkout, which comes during a severe flu season, involved roughly 15,000 nurses spread out across multiple private hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, Montefiore Medical Centre, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

The affected hospitals have hired droves of temporary nurses to try to fill the labour gap. Both nurses and hospital administrators have urged patients not to avoid getting care during the strike.

The labour action comes three years after a similar strike forced medical facilities to transfer some patients and divert ambulances.

 

As with the 2023 labour action, nurses have pointed to staffing issues as a major flashpoint, accusing the big-budget medical centres of refusing to commit to provisions for manageable, safe workloads.

The private, nonprofit hospitals involved in the current negotiations say they've made strides in staffing in recent years and have cast the union's demands as prohibitively expensive.

On Monday, the city's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, stood beside nurses on a picket line outside NewYork-Presbyterian, praising the union's members for seeking dignity, respect and the fair pay and treatment that they deserve.

Topics : New York City International News

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

