Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Oil drops 2% as markets mull OPEC+ cuts' efficacy, macroeconomic slowdowns

Brent crude futures fell $1.59, or 2.06%, to $75.61 a barrel by 1454 GMT. US WTI crude futures fell by $1.67, or 2.31%, to $70.65 a barrel

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell by 2% on Wednesday, as investors mulled the effectiveness of OPEC+ cuts against concerns of the potential impact of a worsening macroeconomic outlook on global demand.
Brent crude futures fell $1.59, or 2.06%, to $75.61 a barrel by 1454 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures fell by $1.67, or 2.31%, to $70.65 a barrel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia (OPEC+) agreed on voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024 late last week.
Saudi and Russian officials added this week that the cuts could be extended or deepened beyond March.
But both benchmarks closed at their lowest level since July 6 in the previous session, in what was a fourth straight day of losses.
"The decision to further reduce output from January failed to stimulate the market and the recent, seemingly coordinated, assurances from Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend the constraints beyond 1Q 2024 or even deepen the cuts if needed have also fallen to deaf ears," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin travelled to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, to meet with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Oil and OPEC+ were on the agenda.
Thursday's price slide could also be a reaction to Saudi Arabia cutting its official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light to Asia in January for the first time in seven months, Varga added.
Concerns over China's economic health also weighed on prices, after rating agency Moody's lowered the outlook on China's A1 rating to negative from stable on Tuesday.
Meanwhile in the U.S., a drop in exports caused the U.S. trade deficit to widen in October, which could signal that trade could drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.
A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters are now expecting the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates until at least July, later than earlier thought.

Also Read

NSE to launch options contracts on WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas from Oct 9

BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures on Oct 9

NSE to launch options on WTI Crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

Four Russians charged with war crimes for torturing American in Ukraine

UK's latest Family Visa crackdown to impact many Indian family plans

COP28 secures $83 bn in climate pledges; India skips energy, health pledges

Big bank CEOs warn that new regulations may severely impact economy

Italy drops out of China Belt and Road initiative that failed to deliver

"Clearly traders were already feeling bearish and now oil is back at a five month low and heading for a fifth day of losses," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London, Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Trixie Yap in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Macroeconomics Oil Prices OPEC Crude Oil

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon