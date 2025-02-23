Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil exports from Kurdish region by way of Turkey set to resume: Iraq

Oil exports from Kurdish region by way of Turkey set to resume: Iraq

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it had completed the necessary procedures to restart shipments through Turkey's Ceyhan port

Iraq flag

It said that exports will resume in accordance with federal budget regulations and Iraq's OPEC production quota, according to the "agreed-upon framework" | Image: Shutterstock

AP Baghdad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iraq's oil ministry has announced the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The exports had been halted for nearly two years after the International Chamber of Commerce sided with Iraq in an arbitration case as a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it had completed the necessary procedures to restart shipments through Turkey's Ceyhan port.

It said that exports will resume in accordance with federal budget regulations and Iraq's OPEC production quota, according to the "agreed-upon framework".

The ministry urged the Kurdish region's authorities to transfer crude oil extracted from the region's oil fields to the State Organisation for Marketing of Oil, facilitating its exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

 

Also Read

Antony Blinken, Blinken

Blinken meets Iraqi PM to discuss Syria's future, threat of 'Islamic State'

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Syria at crossroads after 54 yrs: Four priorities to avoid yet another war

Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization forces fire artillery during fight against Islamic State militants in Fallujah, Iraq

Iran-backed Iraqi militias enter Syria to help govt fighting rebels

Iraq flagIraq flag

Iraq launches its first nationwide census in nearly four decades

iran child marriage

Child marriage at 9? Iraq's controversial law ignites fiery protests

"We call on the regional authorities to deliver the produced quantities in line with signed contracts to ensure smooth operations," it said.

Officials in Baghdad and Irbil, the seat of the Kurdish regional government, have long been at odds over sharing of oil revenues. In 2014, the Kurdish region decided to unilaterally export oil through an independent pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Baghdad called the move "smuggling" and "robbery" and filed a case against Turkey in the International Court of Arbitration, arguing that Turkey was violating the provisions of the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline agreement signed in 1973.

The central government considers it illegal for Irbil to export oil without going through the Iraqi national oil company, while Kurdish authorities have said the practice is meant to compensate for budget transfers withheld from the Kurdish region by Baghdad.

Iraq stopped sending oil through the pipeline in March 2023 after the arbitration court ruled in Baghdad's favour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pope Francis

Pope Francis in critical condition after long respiratory crisis: Vatican

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Musk's cost-cutting team cuts staff at auto safety regulator for Tesla

Warren Buffett

Spend money wisely: Buffett warns US as Berkshire reports record profit

Trump, Putin

Russia prepares for Trump-Putin summit as US ends Moscow's isolation

Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffett's cash pile is growing, and what it means for markets

Topics : Iraq oil exports Turkey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon