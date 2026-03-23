Oman working to secure Hormuz, warns war may deepen economic fallout
Oman mediated nuclear talks between the United States and Iran before Washington and Israel launched strikes on Tehran on February 28
Reuters
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Oman's foreign minister said the country is working intensively to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the war is already causing widespread economic damage which could worsen further if it continues.
He added that regardless of views on Iran, the conflict was not of Tehran's making.
Oman mediated nuclear talks between the United States and Iran before Washington and Israel launched strikes on Tehran on February 28.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:09 PM IST