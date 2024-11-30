Business Standard
Home / World News / Open to ceasefire if Nato protects unoccupied areas, says Zelenskyy

Open to ceasefire if Nato protects unoccupied areas, says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy made the comments in an interview with Sky News broadcast Friday when asked about a scenario in which Nato security guarantees covered only territory controlled by Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

The nearly three-year war is heading for a turning point next year as Russian troops make steady advances from the east. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Piotr Skolimowski and Ramsey Al-Rikabi 
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested he’d accept a cease-fire with Russia that left parts of his country occupied in return for Nato security guarantees over the rest, the strongest signal yet that the Ukrainian leader is open to ending the war without regaining all territory. 
Zelenskyy made the comments in an interview with Sky News broadcast Friday when asked about a scenario in which Nato security guarantees covered only territory controlled by Kyiv. 
 
“If we want to stop the hot stage of war, we should take under Nato umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. That’s what we need to do fast,” Zelenskyy said in the interview, according to a translation by Sky News. “And then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.”
 
 
He added that no country has made such a proposal to Ukraine, and that it would be difficult to establish Nato protection for only part of a country. Members of Nato have resisted Ukraine’s aspirations to join the military alliance anytime soon because its provision for mutual defense would require them to send in their forces to repel any future attacks.
 
The nearly three-year war is heading for a turning point next year as Russian troops make steady advances from the east and US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end the hostilities.
 
The US and Ukraine have long insisted that Russia not be able to keep forces in the country, a stance that’s harder to achieve in the short-term.
 
President Joe Biden has stepped up support in the final weeks of his administration, including allowing Kyiv to use US weapons deeper in Russia. 
 
Those moves are intended to strengthen Zelenskyy’s hand in cease-fire talks, which Trump is expected to pursue.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un pledges steadfast support for Russia's war in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Desertion a major issue with Ukraine's forces in its war with Russia

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin says Trump can stop the Ukraine war, raises concerns about his safety

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia could strike 'decision-making centres' in Kyiv, says Putin

russian army

Russian missile, drone strikes target Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Russia NATO alliance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon