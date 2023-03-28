close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 71% of funders have set criteria to support philanthropy: AIP survey

Over 71 per cent of the funders have a defined grant-making thesis to support their philanthropic work with capacity building as the most popular kind of support provided by them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 71 per cent of the funders have a defined grant-making thesis to support their philanthropic work with capacity building as the most popular kind of support provided by them, according to a survey by Accelerate Indian Philanthropy (AIP).

Most funders consider a range of factors to assess how well an organization or project will fit with their objectives and priorities, and some of the parameters for assessment include leadership and governance, track record and impact, strategy and vision alignment.

The survey highlighted that 62 per cent of respondents found leadership and governance, and track record and impact of a potential partner as key factors in their assessment metrics.

Further, sustainability and scale is important for 16 per cent of respondents, while strategy and vision alignment is largely relevant to 15 per cent, it added.

The survey provides decision-making frameworks for funders to facilitate informed, effective grant-making. It engaged with over 20 philanthropic entities across categories including international foundations, domestic foundations, family foundations, and collectives, to understand their grant-making lifecycle and approach to grant-making for the survey.

Noted industry names such as Azim Premji Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, ACT, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropy, and Rainmatter Foundation participated in the survey.

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Philanthropic donations can pay you monetarily, finds think tank report

Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal honoured with Global Indian Award in Canada

Hybrid model of work most preferred, work from office pushing up attrition

Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report

European Union takes key step toward ending era of combustion-engine cars

Adidas, Beyonce end partnership amid slow sales, says WSJ report

US, Japan reach agreement on vital minerals for electric vehicle batteries

Competition from Indian carriers will drive innovation globally: Etihad

Fed official: SVB management itself was responsible for bank's failure

Post-grant qualitative support by grant makers can take different forms such as capacity building, storytelling and communications, advisory and strategy support, fundraising, and partnerships.

The survey found that capacity building is the most popular kind of support provided by funders, followed by fundraising and communications support.

"Over 71 per cent of funders had a defined grant-making thesis. Having even a skeletal framework in place allows funders to give better and more as it enables them to focus their philanthropic efforts on what is most important to them, it added.

Radhika Jain, Director, AIP said while philanthropic approaches vary based on individual motivations, passions, and bandwidth, grant-making is often a starting point for many as they embark on their giving journey.

"Through this report, we hope to encourage funders to think about grant-making in an informed, structured manner, supporting non-profits to reach their true potential, as they come closer to their goal of bringing sustainable, inclusive economic growth," she added.

Topics : philanthropy | Indian Philanthropy Report 2017

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon