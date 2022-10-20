Hybrid model of work most preferred, work from office pushing up attrition

The hybrid model of work has emerged as the most preferred model in India. From 47 per cent in January, the number of working in the hybrid mode has gone up to 70 per cent in August, according to a latest survey of 700 . On the other hand, only 9 per cent of the are working remotely as compared to 38 per cent in January.

The survey conducted by HR solutions company Aon showed that chances of returning to office are pushing attrition up. In the companies that announced work from office in the coming months, the attrition rate was recorded at 29 per cent in August, the survey added, as reported by the Economic Times (ET).

Companies including PepsiCo, RPG Group, Mercedes-Benz India, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki are keeping their work mode options flexible.

"While employees have the flexibility to work from home, many are choosing to come to the office seeking a change in the environment that helps keep spirits high," Pavitra Singh, chief HR officer, of India told ET.

said that they have not seen any significant drop in employee productivity in the hybrid model. Maruti Suzuki said that they are working fully from the office and it helps in "collaboration and innovation".

"Employees find it increasingly useful to have the flexibility to and work on-site. This helps in maintaining a social connection with their team-mates while bringing in work-life balance," Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz, Martin Schwenk added.

Tech Mahindra's Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing Harshvendra Soin said that the company is improving "at home" experiences along with "at work" experiences.