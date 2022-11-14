Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report

Indian IT giant has announced a three-phase work-from-office plan in internal communication. This plan is in line with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh's announcement in October that the company will continue its flexible approach in calling the employees back to the office.

In the first phase, the employees will be allowed to go to the office twice a week at their convenience, according to a report by Times of India (TOI). In the second phase, the employees can take a transfer to a branch office of their choice.

In the third phase, the company will take the feedback from both phases and frame a hybrid-work policy.

"It will be exciting to see how our teams will explore their own return to office plans by creatively and pragmatically blending project and business imperatives along with collective working convenience," Krish Shankar, HR head at Infosys, said, as quoted by TOI.

In October, Parekh said, "In our India offices, we have about 45,000 employees in the office at any given time, and this is huge given where we were a few months ago. We are finding that the approach taken so far has been well received." He said that more people would be called to office gradually.

However, the company has been against moonlighting. The IT major has an internal platform, Accelerate, which allows employees to take on gig work for internal projects, which receives almost 4,000 applications every quarter.

In the last quarter, the company recorded an attrition rate of 27.1 per cent.