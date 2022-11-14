JUST IN
Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
RIL's logistics foray rides on growing retail print, govt supply-chain push
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
Is the Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others?
KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
69% Go First flights delayed on average in past three days; DGCA to probe
Sembcorp acquires 100% stake in GIP-backed Vector Green for Rs 2,780 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
Business Standard

Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report

This is in line with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh's announcement in October that the company will continue its flexible approach in calling the employees back to the office

Topics
Infosys  | Work from home | Salil Parekh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Indian IT giant Infosys has announced a three-phase work-from-office plan in internal communication. This plan is in line with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh's announcement in October that the company will continue its flexible approach in calling the employees back to the office.

In the first phase, the employees will be allowed to go to the office twice a week at their convenience, according to a report by Times of India (TOI). In the second phase, the employees can take a transfer to a branch office of their choice.

In the third phase, the company will take the feedback from both phases and frame a hybrid-work policy.

"It will be exciting to see how our teams will explore their own return to office plans by creatively and pragmatically blending project and business imperatives along with collective working convenience," Krish Shankar, HR head at Infosys, said, as quoted by TOI.

In October, Parekh said, "In our India offices, we have about 45,000 employees in the office at any given time, and this is huge given where we were a few months ago. We are finding that the approach taken so far has been well received." He said that more people would be called to office gradually.

However, the company has been against moonlighting. The IT major has an internal platform, Accelerate, which allows employees to take on gig work for internal projects, which receives almost 4,000 applications every quarter.

In the last quarter, the company recorded an attrition rate of 27.1 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.