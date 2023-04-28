Pak court dismisses Imran Khan's petitions against anti-corruption agency

A top court here has dismissed the petitions filed by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices in the Toshakhana corruption case.
A two-member Islamabad High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday declared the petitions ineffective, The News International reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)