Russia launches 20 missiles, 2 drones at Ukraine, attack kills 16 people

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early on Friday, killing at least 16 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children, including a toddler, were among the dead.

The missile attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in nearly two months, although there were no reports of any targets hit. The city government said Ukraine's air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv.

The strikes on the nine-story residential building in central Ukraine occurred in Uman, a city located around 215 kilometres (134 miles) south of Kyiv.

Fourteen people died in that attack, according to the interior ministry, including two 10-year-old children. The Ukrainian national police said 17 people were wounded and three children were rescued from the rubble. Nine were hospitalised.

The bombardment was nowhere near the war's sprawling front lines or active combat zones in eastern Ukraine, where a grinding war of attrition has taken hold. Moscow has frequently launched long-range missile attacks during the 14-month war, often indiscriminately hitting civilian areas.

Ukrainian officials and analysts have alleged the strikes are part of a deliberate intimidation strategy by the Kremlin. Russia has denied its military aims at civilian targets.

Also Read Russian fires over 20 cruise missiles in Ukraine, kills 12 people World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball Sunak, wife Akshata to lead with UK flag at King Charles III's Coronation Russian fires over 20 cruise missiles in Ukraine, kills 12 people China to keep up policy support for economy and focus on demand Bank of Japan's new chief keeps ultra-low rates, embarks on policy review

Survivors of the Uman strikes recounted terrifying moments as the missiles hit when it still was dark outside.

Halyna, a building resident, said she and her husband were covered in glass by the blast. They saw flames outside their window and scrambled out, but first Halyna checked whether her friend in a neighbouring apartment was OK.

I was calling, calling her (on the phone), but she didn't pick up. I even rang the doorbell, but still no answer, she told The Associated Press. She used the spare keys from her friend's apartment and went inside to check on her. She found her lying dead on her apartment floor.

Halyna refused to provide her last name out of security concerns.

Another building resident, Olha Turina, told the AP that glass from the explosion flew everywhere.

Turina, whose husband is fighting on the front lines, said one of her child's classmates was missing.

I don't know where they are, I don't know if they are alive, she said. I don't know why we have to go through all this. We never bothered anyone.

One of the 11 people killed in the Uman attack was a 75-year-old who was in her apartment in a neighbouring building and suffered internal bleeding from the shockwave of the blast, according to emergency personnel on the scene.

Three body bags lay next to the building as smoke continued to billow hours after the attack. Soldiers, civilians and emergency crews searched through the rubble outside for more victims, while residents dragged belongings out of the damaged building.

One woman, crying in shock, was taken away by rescue crews for help.

A 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were also killed in the eastern city of Dnipro in another attack, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said. Four people were also wounded, and a private home and business were damaged.

The attacks came days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a long and meaningful phone call where Xi said his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Friday's bombardment showed the Kremlin isn't interested in a peace deal.

Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-year-old child, is Russia's response to all peace initiatives, he tweeted. The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighbourhood. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine officials said last week that they had taken delivery of American-made Patriot missiles, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against Russian airstrikes, but there was no word on whether the system was used on Friday.

The city's anti-aircraft system was activated, according to the Kyiv City Administration. Air raid sirens started at about 4 am, and the alert ended about two hours later.

The missile attack was the first on the capital since March 9. Air defences have thwarted Russian drone attacks more recently.

The missiles were fired from aircraft operating in the Caspian Sea region, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Overall, he said, Ukraine intercepted 21 of 23 Kh-101 and Kh-555 type cruise missiles launched, as well as the two drones.

The war largely ground to a halt over the winter, becoming a war of attrition as each side has shelled the other's positions from a distance. Ukraine has been building up its mechanised brigades with armour supplied by its Western allies, who have also been training Ukrainian troops and sending ammunition.

NATO announced on Thursday that its allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion and war, as Kyiv eyes a possible counteroffensive.