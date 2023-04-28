close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced that it will be phasing out the onboarding of new Shops without checkout on Facebook and Instagram enabled

IANS San Francisco
The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced that it will be phasing out the onboarding of new Shops without checkout on Facebook and Instagram enabled.

"Beginning April 24 of next year, Shops without checkout on Facebook and Instagram enabled will no longer be accessible," Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

This means that the shops that direct people to an e-commerce site to complete a purchase, rather than allowing people to make a purchase directly through Facebook or Instagram, or shops with checkout on messaging, will no longer be accessible in the US.

However, the company said that the businesses located in these 21 international markets -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and Ukraine, will continue to be able to use Facebook and Instagram shops without checkout enabled until further notice.

These changes suggest that Meta is placing a greater emphasis on its checkout experience, with a focus on becoming the exclusive provider of checkout services for both Instagram and Facebook Shops.

Moreover, the company announced that some businesses without checkout-enabled Shops on Facebook and Instagram will no longer be able to tag their products via the Content Publishing API, beginning August 10, 2023.

Also Read

Instagram expands short-post feature 'Notes' for users in Europe, Japan

Instagram adds feature to allow users to add up to 5 links to profile bios

Instagram co-founders launch Artifact, a text-based version of TikTok

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

Meta introduces new broadcast channels on Instagram only for creators

Fed's review report of supervision in Silicon Valley Bank collapse out

Russia launches 20 missiles, 2 drones at Ukraine, attack kills 16 people

FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Sunak, wife Akshata to lead with UK flag at King Charles III's Coronation

Russian fires over 20 cruise missiles in Ukraine, kills 12 people

This will impact both API and native interfaces and will remove tags to products from previous posts.

In addition, Meta has announced that as of June 5, 2023, Facebook pages that have not been updated to the new Pages experience will be automatically updated.

However, this update will no longer support certain old features, such as the ability to manage and post a catalogue or product details page from a Facebook Page. Despite this, businesses will still be able to share links to their website.

Facebook and Instagram launched their Shops feature in 2020 to enable users to purchase products directly from a business's page.

The company has now announced a new change, positioning it as part of its broader goal to create a seamless shopping experience that benefits both users and businesses.

--IANS

shs/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Facebook Instagram

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Climate change increases risk of new viruses across India: Scientists

Image via shutterstock.com
5 min read
Premium

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

ice cream
4 min read

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
4 min read

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
2 min read

SC bar association criticises BCI for comments on same sex marriage case

same sex marriage, gay
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown

economy, export, transport, trade
4 min read

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

US Visa
3 min read

Vice media cancels flagship show amid layoffs and company restructure

Vice media
2 min read

LIVE: SC terms hate speech a serious offence, capable of affecting country

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Superman to Pooh: Comics characters that became the face of protests

Photo: Reuters
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon