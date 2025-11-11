Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

The cause of the blast, which was heard as far as six kilometers away, was not immediately known

Car blast

Police said an investigation is underway and declined to confirm local media reports suggesting that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle may have caused the explosion | Photo: X@TheLegateIN

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 12 people were killed after a suicide blast occurred outside a district court building in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, Dawn reported.
 
The cause of the blast, which was heard as far as six kilometers away, was not immediately known. The court premises are usually busy with hundreds of visitors attending hearings. Police said an investigation is underway and declined to confirm local media reports suggesting that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle may have caused the explosion.
 

Pakistan ministers condemn the attack

 
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari termed the incident a “suicide blast” and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Office of the President said, "President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the suicide blast near Islamabad District Judicial Complex, expressed deep condolences with the bereaved families, prayed for early recovery of the injured, and paid tribute to law enforcement agencies."
 
 
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the incident a "wake-up call" and added, "We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and the remote areas of Balochistan, today’s suicide attack at the Islamabad district courts is a wake-up call,” he said.
 
“In this environment, it would be futile to hold out greater hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul,” he added.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to act on terror, vows dialogue efforts

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul fail amid rising tensions

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Elements in Pakistan military 'sabotaging' peace talks: Afghanistan

pakistan Flag

Pakistan brings in amendment to create new post of Chief of Defence Forces

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

Afghanistan-Pak peace talks end in deadlock over cross-border terrorism

 

Eyewitness recounts horror

 
“As I parked my car and entered the complex … I heard a loud bang on the gate,” lawyer Rustam Malik told AFP after the blast, which sent people fleeing and damaged vehicles in the area.
 
He added, "It was complete chaos, lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire."
 

12 injured in gas explosion in Supreme Court

 
Earlier on November 4, at least 12 people were injured after a gas explosion occurred at a canteen in the basement of the Supreme Court building, Dawn reported, citing Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
 
Of the 12 injured, the condition of two was "serious", who suffered 80 per cent and 30 per cent burns, respectively.  According to Rizvi, "Initial probe revealed that there had been complaints of gas leakage in the canteen located in the basement and a tea room for around the past three days. Plumbers and technicians who work at the Supreme Court were looking into those."
 

More From This Section

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US govt shutdown nears end, but would leave lasting impact on economy

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Tensions rise between Japan, China after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

china Flag, China

China announces curbs on chemicals after Trump deal on fentanyl tariffs

airline flight aviation

Air travellers face frustration as FAA's further flight cuts take effect

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett bids farewell in final Berkshire letter: 'I'm going quiet'

Topics : Pakistan blast Death toll BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon