Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, China hold diplomatic talks in Beijing on border row, bilateral ties

India, China hold diplomatic talks in Beijing on border row, bilateral ties

The decision was taken at a fresh edition of talks held in Beijing under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs

India china

The MEA said peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and China on Tuesday agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next meeting of their Special Representatives (SR) on the boundary question that is set to be held in the national capital later this year.

The decision was taken at a fresh edition of talks held in Beijing under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the WMCC meeting was held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

"The two sides agreed to work together to make substantial preparation for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), which will be held in India later this year," it said in a statement.

 

The MEA said peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations.

Also Read

China, China flag

China deepens ties with B'desh, extends loan repayment, duty-free access

battery lithium

Chinese lithium firm halts sorbent exports as Beijing tightens tech control

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

A month after Doval's visit, foreign secy Misri to go to Beijing on Jan 26

china Flag, China

China gives govt workers first big pay hike in a decade to boost economy

China Flag, China

Beijing to boost driverless vehicle use, regulations to kick in from Apr 1

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said.

The Indian readout said the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end.

"They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra," the MEA said.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.

The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More From This Section

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Army refutes Chinese drone hijack claim, warns against misinformation

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh Army denies media report on 'emergency meeting' of generals

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

Peacekeeping not risk-free, those attacking must be punished: India at UNSC

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 25% tariff on Venezuelan oil: What's at stake for India?

Topics : Beijing China Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon