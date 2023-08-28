Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Pakistan court quashes sedition charges against former PM Imran Khan

"God be praised," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a jubilant post on X

Imran Khan

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Pakistani court on Monday quashed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, providing some relief for the cricket hero turned politician who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this month.
 
The case against Khan, 70, had been registered in March in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, based on an allegation that one of his speeches was seditious.
 
Following an appeal by Khan, the Balochistan High Court said prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge sedition charges. The charges are “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”, the court ruled, throwing out the case. 
 
“God be praised,” Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a jubilant post on X.
 
The sedition case was among dozens of cases brought against Khan since he lost power after being defeated in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, 2022.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Pakistan: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in Cipher case

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

China's Evergrande Group becomes a penny stock as shares decline 79%

UK air traffic curbs: Air India says no significant impact on its flights

Over 6,000 people in Pak evacuated as water from Sutlej River overflows

G20: Outcome document adopted; Russia, China object to para on Ukraine war

India, Bangladesh discuss cross-border fishing, information sharing

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon