Pakistan general elections date likely to be announced soon: Caretaker PM

Without mentioning the exact date, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last month announced that general elections would take place in the last week of January 2024

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Asserting that there will be a level playing field for all political parties in the next general election, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed hope that the election commission will shortly announce the date of the polls.
Without mentioning the exact date, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last month announced that general elections would take place in the last week of January 2024.
It seems that the date of the elections will be announced quite soon," Kakar told reporters at a news conference, three days after returning from China, where he had attended Belt and Road Forum (BRF) conference on the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Commenting on the issue of equal political space for parties in the country, Kakar said, No political party has been left out of the political process and that the caretaker government is doing its best to assist the electoral process.
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan government Nawaz Sharif India Pakistan relations

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

