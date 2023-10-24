'More purposeful' UN will deliver on Global South's expectations: EAM

On the occasion of 78th United Nations Day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN and its charter. He stressed that a "more purposeful" UN will deliver on the aspirations and expectations of the Global South.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "On 78th UN Day, reaffirm India's commitment to UN and its charter. Emphasize the significance of reformed multilateralism which fosters fairness, inclusivity and multipolarity. A more purposeful United Nations will deliver on the Global South's expectations and aspirations."

On October 24, United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being, according to the statement released by UN.

UN Day offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 78 years.

To commemorate United Nations Day, a concert featuring the Environmental Symphony: The Movement and world-renowned cellist Michael Fitzpatrick will be held in the General Assembly Hall on October 24.

This year's UN Day Concert, on the theme of The Frontlines of Climate Action, is sponsored by Tonga's Permanent Mission to the United Nations with support from PVBLIC Foundation's Family Offices for Sustainable Development (FOSD).

According to the statement released by the UN, the theme of the UN Day Concert reinforces Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for "faster, bolder climate action." In addition, the UN Day concert intends to galvanize world leaders ahead of the COP28 climate conference and next year's International Conference on Small Island Developing States in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement shared on United Nations Day on X, Guterres stated, "The @UN Charter - which entered into force 78 years ago today - is rooted in a spirit of determination to heal divisions, repair relations & build peace. We are a divided world. We can and must be united nations.