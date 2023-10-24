close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

'More purposeful' UN will deliver on Global South's expectations: EAM

On October 24, United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter@DrSJaishanka

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of 78th United Nations Day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN and its charter. He stressed that a "more purposeful" UN will deliver on the aspirations and expectations of the Global South.
Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "On 78th UN Day, reaffirm India's commitment to UN and its charter. Emphasize the significance of reformed multilateralism which fosters fairness, inclusivity and multipolarity. A more purposeful United Nations will deliver on the Global South's expectations and aspirations."
On October 24, United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being, according to the statement released by UN.
UN Day offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 78 years.
To commemorate United Nations Day, a concert featuring the Environmental Symphony: The Movement and world-renowned cellist Michael Fitzpatrick will be held in the General Assembly Hall on October 24.
This year's UN Day Concert, on the theme of The Frontlines of Climate Action, is sponsored by Tonga's Permanent Mission to the United Nations with support from PVBLIC Foundation's Family Offices for Sustainable Development (FOSD).
According to the statement released by the UN, the theme of the UN Day Concert reinforces Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for "faster, bolder climate action." In addition, the UN Day concert intends to galvanize world leaders ahead of the COP28 climate conference and next year's International Conference on Small Island Developing States in Antigua and Barbuda.
In a statement shared on United Nations Day on X, Guterres stated, "The @UN Charter - which entered into force 78 years ago today - is rooted in a spirit of determination to heal divisions, repair relations & build peace. We are a divided world. We can and must be united nations.

Also Read

EAM holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary 2023: Top 10 Albums of Michael Jackson

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

India right to ask for major course correction of UNSC: Indian envoy Kamboj

PM Modi, Amit Shah hail 'indomitable spirit' of ITBP on its raising day

Were extremists across the border involved in Manipur violence: Bhagwat

Owaisi appeals PM Modi to get humanitarian corridor opened in Gaza amid war

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Tensions in BJP, Congress over tickets

Cyclone Tej to weaken into cyclonic storm during next 6 hours, says IMD

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : S Jaishankar United Nations United Nations Security Council Antonio Guterres

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon