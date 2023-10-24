Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for India, six others; not for US

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved the policy to issue free tourist visas to travellers from India and six other countries, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Tuesday, amidst efforts to rebuild the debt-trapped island nation's tourism sector.
Foreign Minister Sabry in a statement said that this would be carried out as a pilot project effective until March 31, 2024.
The Cabinet approved free entry to travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand with immediate effect.
Tourists from these countries will be able to obtain visas when visiting Sri Lanka, without a fee.
India is traditionally Sri Lanka's top inbound tourism market.
In the September arrival figures, India topped with over 30,000 arrivals or 26 per cent with Chinese tourists trailing at over 8,000 arrivals as the second largest group. Tourist arrivals to the island had slumped since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that left 270 persons, including 11 Indians, dead and over 500 injured.
Sri Lanka, which has been grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948, is also facing political unrest with protesters demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.
The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches, with Sri Lankans for months being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.
Also Read
SL to investigate claims of intelligence complicity in 2019 Easter bombing
Ex-prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa accused of destroying records of mass graves
Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka
China assures Lanka of 'steadfast support' on its road to economic recovery
Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming
'More purposeful' UN will deliver on Global South's expectations: EAM
UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others
Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela, rails against Joe Biden
Five Eyes' leaders accuse China of stealing 'intellectual property'
India only nation with no history of antisemitism: Diaspora supports Israel
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)