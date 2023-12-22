Pakistan's EC extends deadline for filing nomination papers by two days

Pakistan's election commission on Friday extended the deadline for filing nomination papers for the February 8 general elections by two days till Sunday after major political parties sought more time to complete the time-consuming exercise.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), potential candidates are required to file nomination papers from December 20 to 22.

The top election body began accepting nomination papers from prospective candidates on Wednesday. The deadline for the filing of papers was set to expire at 4:30 pm on Friday.

However, in a press release on Friday morning, the electoral watchdog announced that nomination papers can now be filed till Dec 24 (Sunday). It said the decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process.

Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time, it said.

With little than over a month left for polls, the electoral watchdog has entered election mode. Last week, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that all activities as listed in the election schedule released on December 15 will be held as planned.

The electoral watchdog also confirmed that the amended schedule was available on the ECP website. The statement further emphasises that the changes did not affect the poll date and that elections would be held on February 8.

Major Pakistani political parties, including the PML-N led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sought extensions on Thursday.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar wrote a letter to the ECP seeking a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers.

In a letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dar who is the chairman of the party's election cell had said that only three days had been allocated for the filing of nomination papers while seven days had been given for the scrutiny of the same.

Calling the nomination of papers a "time-consuming exercise", the former finance minister said the process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details and documents to be annexed with the same..,"



Meanwhile, several candidates, both backed by political parties and independent ones, submitted their nomination papers on Thursday.

In Lahore, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif reportedly received nomination papers. She is expected to contest elections from a national or provincial assembly constituency from Lahore and submit nomination papers on Friday.

Sources had told Dawn newspaper that as many as 300 candidates received nomination papers on the second day of the ECP schedule.

After fresh delimitation, the National Assembly would consist of 336 seats, including 266 general seats, 60 seats reserved for women, and 10 for non-Muslims.

Those contesting for the National Assembly would have to submit Rs 30,000 with nomination documents, while the fee for a provincial assembly is Rs 20,000. A candidate is legally allowed to submit a maximum of five nomination papers.

According to the rules, every Pakistani citizen aged 25 or above is eligible to contest for any National Assembly seat, whereas provincial assembly contestants must belong to the concerned province.