Pakistan: Parts of Karachi hit by power outage following heavy rains

Several areas of the city plunged into darkness due to the tripping of K-Electric's extra high tension (EHT) transmission line after the rainfall

Pakistan floods

Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan (AP/PTI Photo)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Following a heavy downpour and strong winds, various parts of Karachi experienced a power outage late on Sunday night, as reported by ARY News.
Several areas of the city plunged into darkness due to the tripping of K-Electric's extra high tension (EHT) transmission line after the rainfall.
Liaquatabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Scheme 33, Shahrea Faisal, North Karachi Sector 14/B, Surjani, Star Gate, North Nazimabad, Naya Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Gadap, and Gulistan-e-Johar are among the locations that had mild downpours.
The power supply system at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also been affected by the strong winds and downpours, reported ARY News.
The domestic departure lounge was among the airport's various areas that experienced power outages. The airport's standby generator system had technical problems, which were also made public by the power outage.
However, a representative for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the airport's power supply would shortly be restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan karachi Rainfall electricity

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon