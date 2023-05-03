Pakistan planning to hold provincial, national elections at the same time

By Faseeh Mangi Pakistan’s political rivals have agreed to hold provincial and national elections simultaneously, while failing to come to an agreement on the date.

The two teams have been locked in talks since April 27, the same night Sharif called and won a vote of confidence in a bid to shore up his position. The impasse over the poll dates has seen parliament defy a Supreme Court order and block the release of funds aimed at enabling local elections to be held next month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s negotiators have made progress but unable to reach an agreement on a date with the Imran Khan-led opposition, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said after the latest round of talks.