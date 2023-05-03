close

Pakistan planning to hold provincial, national elections at the same time

Khan wants to hold snap elections but the ruling coalition planned to complete the government's term, which would mean national elections in October

Bloomberg
Pakistan elections, Pakistan polls, Pak polls, Pak elections

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:50 AM IST
By Faseeh Mangi
Pakistan’s political rivals have agreed to hold provincial and national elections simultaneously, while failing to come to an agreement on the date.
 
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s negotiators have made progress but unable to reach an agreement on a date with the Imran Khan-led opposition, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said after the latest round of talks. 
The two teams have been locked in talks since April 27, the same night Sharif called and won a vote of confidence in a bid to shore up his position. The impasse over the poll dates has seen parliament defy a Supreme Court order and block the release of funds aimed at enabling local elections to be held next month. 

Khan wants to hold snap elections but the ruling coalition planned to complete the government’s term, which would mean national elections in October. Both sides have shown flexibility, said Khan’s negotiator Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 
The two sides have not decided on a schedule for the next round of talks, Dar said.

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Elections

First Published: May 03 2023 | 6:50 AM IST

