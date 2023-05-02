close

Did you know Met Gala 2023 red carpet was made in India? More deets inside

Reportedly, the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala took 60 days to make. The 6960 square metre carpet was made out of 58 30x4 metre rolls

ANI Out of box
MET GALA 2023

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, was held in New York City on Monday.

This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

But did you know that apart from the Indian celebs who walked the red carpet at the event, this year's Gala night had another big Indian connection?

The beautiful red carpet on which the celebs walked was actually "made in India". Yes, you read that right.

The carpet, not exactly red, was beige with a smattering of red and blue lines on it and was designed by an Indian design house based by Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Kerala.

Taking to Instagram, Neytt shared the news on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, "A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row. Contemporary design, woven with love, rooted in Kerala. Made in India," they wrote along with a picture of the carpet at the gala.

Reportedly, the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala took 60 days to make. The 6960 square metre carpet was made out of 58 30x4 metre rolls.

Several big celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Isha Ambani, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson, Jared Letto, Zendaya, Rihanna. Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid among others marked their presence at the Gala.

Topics : Fashion Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

