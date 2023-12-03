Pakistan records 34% increase in militant attacks in November: Report

Anti-state violence in Pakistan surged 34 per cent in November, with 63 militant attacks recorded in the country during the month, a think-tank report said on Sunday.

The 63 militant attacks in November resulted in 83 deaths, including that of 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing data by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank.

Additionally, 89 individuals, including 53 civilians and 36 security forces personnel, sustained injuries, according to the Islamabad-based think tank.

Compared to October's data, a 34 per cent surge in militant attacks, a 63 per cent rise in fatalities, and an 89 per cent increase in the number of injured persons was recorded during November.

Pakistani security forces killed at least 59 militants and arrested at least 18 suspected terrorists during the month, according to the report.

The data showed an 81 per cent escalation in militant attacks in the first eleven months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

It also showed a 64 per cent rise in the number of injured.

The cumulative toll from the 599 militant attacks from January to November 2023 resulted in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries, according to the report.

Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

The Balochistan province recorded nine attacks, which resulted in 18 fatalities, including that of 15 security forces personnel and three civilians, while Sindh recorded two minor-level attacks.

The Punjab province witnessed a single, high-profile attack on the Mianwali Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force. Heavily armed militants attacked the Pakistan Air Force training base, but soldiers foiled it by killing three of the attackers and cornering three others.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits.