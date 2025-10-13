Monday, October 13, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan's power play: Saying yes to all in a risky multipolar world

Pakistan's power play: Saying yes to all in a risky multipolar world

Islamabad might have failed for decades to create the sort of productive, dynamic economy that builds anything the world might want to buy. But that doesn't mean there's nothing left to sell

Donald Trump, Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mihir S Sharma
 
Pakistan’s leaders have worked out how to manage two rival superpowers in a way that seems to have escaped much more stable nations. They’re promising the US a foothold in the economy that doesn’t step on China’s — and vice versa. Their response to a multipolar world is to give every pole a stake.
 
In the past months, the nation’s vulnerability has been starkly visible. Monsoon floods damaged half the crops, killed a thousand people, and displaced millions. The government is still trying to persuade the International Monetary Fund to release $1.2 billion it needs to stay solvent.
 
 
And yet its leaders are managing to win friends and influence people. Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing and announced $8.5 billion of new investment. More recently, a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia that might extend Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella was signed. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

This is the eighth war I've resolved, says Trump, citing India-Pak conflict

Afghan forces

Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pak posts along Durand Line

pakistan Flag

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

pakistan Flag

Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

f-16 jets, pakistan

US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

 
Impressively, Islamabad is managing all this even while locking in gains with the US. Its dependence on China and renewed intimacy with the Saudis haven’t put off Washington — quite the opposite, in fact. President Donald Trump has hosted the military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, twice in recent months.
 
How has the Pakistani establishment — run essentially by Munir and his soldiers, without whom Sharif could not stay in office — managed this? Partly though skilfully re-assessing what a multipolar world actually looks like, and by putting together bespoke offers for possible partners that look too good to refuse.
 
The US, for example, has reportedly been presented with a port to develop in the southwestern province of Balochistan — possibly as a route to the mineral resources in the interior that Islamabad has already promised the White House.
 
The offer is a physical manifestation of Pakistan’s developing “please-everybody” strategy. The fishing village in question, Pasni, is 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the Chinese-run port of Gwadar, the southern terminus of Beijing’s ambitious corridor from the Arabian Sea to Xinjiang. If, as official sources have confirmed, Pasni is to play “a vital role in transporting Pakistani minerals to partner countries,” then it appears that Munir and Sharif imagine two parallel tracks bisecting their country, one built for China and one serving the West. 
 
There’s real money in play, as well. Missouri-based US Strategic Metals has signed a $500-million contract with an army-run company, the Frontier Works Organization. The Asian Development Bank has created a $410 million financing package for Barrick Mining Corp.’s Reko Diq mine, which is close to the Iranian border and 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Pasni. The International Finance Corporation, a multilateral agency, will add another $400 million to try and develop one of the world’s largest remaining reserves of copper and gold.
 
Even if there is gold in Balochistan, getting it out of the ground isn’t the only challenge. Transporting it to the coast is harder. This is an inhospitable part of the world, as every outsider since Alexander has discovered. (The conqueror’s most difficult days were near Pasni, where the Greeks suffered from “intolerable heat and the lack of food, water and firewood,” and lost most of his army’s families and transport animals to a flash flood.) 
 
The Baloch have always been restive under Islamabad’s yoke, and have killed almost 100 Chinese expatriates in recent years. If the US truly intends to put down roots, it will have to deal with local opposition. Officials may already be preparing for this: In August, the State Department added the Balochistan Liberation Army to its list of foreign terrorist organisations, something of a reversal from how Washington viewed the area a decade ago.
 
Islamabad might have failed for decades to create the sort of productive, dynamic economy that builds anything the world might want to buy. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to sell. You can still slice off your sovereignty: Outsource fiscal policy to the IMF, share your nuclear umbrella with the Saudis, mortgage your energy infrastructure to the Chinese, and promise the Americans minerals that are still in the ground. 
 
This strategy may have bought the Pakistani establishment another few years. Munir and Sharif must not waste it. They will need to ensure the promised money gets spent, and the hoped-for rewards materialise. And they must use both the treasure and time they have deftly unearthed to stabilise the country’s creaking economy. 
(Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)
 
 

More From This Section

Israel prepares to welcome some last hostages from Gaza as ceasefire holds

Israel prepares to welcome some last hostages from Gaza as ceasefire holds

Donald Trump, Trump

The war is over, I think ceasefire is going to hold: Trump on Gaza conflict

Here's what to know about release of hostages, aid, as Trump visits Israel

Here's what to know about release of hostages, aid, as Trump visits Israel

Donald Trump, Trump

Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine Tomahawks if war isn't settled soon

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan US Pak China Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon