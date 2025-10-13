Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

US President Donald Trump softened his tone on China, calling Xi Jinping 'highly respected', even as he unveiled 100% tariffs and hinted at canceling their meeting

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announced that Washington would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on China starting November 1 | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to ease tensions with China, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Chinese President Xi Jinping is respected, adding that Washington wants to help Beijing.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”
 

US-China ties face renewed strain

 
Trump’s remark came days after tensions between the two countries escalated, risking upending the truce. On Friday (local time), Trump announced that Washington would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on China starting November 1.
 
 
According to Trump, the decision was prompted by reports that China plans to impose wide-ranging export restrictions on nearly all its products, a move he called “a moral disgrace” in international trade.
 
Trump said in a Truth Social post that China had taken an “extraordinarily aggressive” stance on trade by issuing a hostile letter to the international community, announcing sweeping export controls on nearly all of its products, and even some it doesn’t produce, affecting every country without exception.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine Tomahawks if war isn't settled soon

Donald Trump, Trump

We are gonna make everybody happy: Trump on uniting West Asia for peace

Donald Trump

Trump sets off for West Asia to mark ceasefire, push for lasting Gaza peace

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel launches Operation 'Returning Home' to get hostages back from Hamas

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

Best of BS Opinion: Starmer visit shows room for growth in India-UK trade

 
He described the move as a long-planned strategy and “unheard of in international trade.”
 
In response, Trump said the United States, acting independently of other affected nations, would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods on top of existing duties from November 1, 2025, or earlier if China made further moves. The US would also introduce export controls on all critical software starting the same day.
 
The new tariffs could raise total import duties on Chinese goods to nearly 130 per cent, just below levels reached before a temporary truce earlier this year.
 

Trump hints at canceling Xi meeting in South Korea

 
In a separate post, Trump suggested he might cancel his meeting with Xi Jinping, scheduled in South Korea. “I was supposed to meet the leader, but there seems to be no reason to do so now,” Trump wrote.
 

Beijing accuses Washington of double standards

 
Soon after tensions escalated, Beijing accused Washington of practicing “double standards.” A statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce said repeated US tariff threats were not constructive. “Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China,” the ministry stated.
 
In retaliation, China unveiled fresh export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies on national security grounds. The ministry described these countermeasures as “necessary and defensive actions” and warned that it would take “corresponding measures” to safeguard its rights if the US persisted.
 

More From This Section

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico's President convenes governors as toll from torrential rain hits 44

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Mass shooting at packed South Carolina bar kills 4, injures 20 others

Sebastien Lecornu, France PM

France's re-appointed PM names new Cabinet in bid to quell political crisis

JD Vance, Vance

Vance warns of 'deeper' cuts for federal workers as shutdown enters day 12

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel expects hostages to be freed 'in few hours' as ceasefire holds

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Xi Jinping BS Web Reports US China Beijing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025TCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon