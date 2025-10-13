Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

In a move to ease tensions with China, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Chinese President Xi Jinping is respected, adding that Washington wants to help Beijing.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”
US-China ties face renewed strain
Trump’s remark came days after tensions between the two countries escalated, risking upending the truce. On Friday (local time), Trump announced that Washington would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on China starting November 1.
According to Trump, the decision was prompted by reports that China plans to impose wide-ranging export restrictions on nearly all its products, a move he called “a moral disgrace” in international trade.
Trump said in a Truth Social post that China had taken an “extraordinarily aggressive” stance on trade by issuing a hostile letter to the international community, announcing sweeping export controls on nearly all of its products, and even some it doesn’t produce, affecting every country without exception.
Also Read
He described the move as a long-planned strategy and “unheard of in international trade.”
In response, Trump said the United States, acting independently of other affected nations, would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods on top of existing duties from November 1, 2025, or earlier if China made further moves. The US would also introduce export controls on all critical software starting the same day.
The new tariffs could raise total import duties on Chinese goods to nearly 130 per cent, just below levels reached before a temporary truce earlier this year.
Trump hints at canceling Xi meeting in South Korea
In a separate post, Trump suggested he might cancel his meeting with Xi Jinping, scheduled in South Korea. “I was supposed to meet the leader, but there seems to be no reason to do so now,” Trump wrote.
Beijing accuses Washington of double standards
Soon after tensions escalated, Beijing accused Washington of practicing “double standards.” A statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce said repeated US tariff threats were not constructive. “Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China,” the ministry stated.
In retaliation, China unveiled fresh export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies on national security grounds. The ministry described these countermeasures as “necessary and defensive actions” and warned that it would take “corresponding measures” to safeguard its rights if the US persisted.