Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Palestinians plan UN resolution enshrining court demand to end Israel hold

Palestinians plan UN resolution enshrining court demand to end Israel hold

The International court said staunch Israeli ally the US holds veto Security Council, and should consider precise modalities to end Israel's presence in the territories

Palestine protest

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators | File Photo: Reuters

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Palestinians said Thursday they are planning to introduce a U.N. General Assembly resolution in September enshrining the recent sweeping ruling by the U.N.'s top court that declared Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful and setting a time frame for it to end.
Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, told the U.N. Security Council that the resolution, which would not be legally binding, is essential to spur the end of Israel's occupation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
We are sick and tired of waiting, he said. The time for waiting is over.
The International Court of Justice on July 19 issued an unprecedented, sweeping condemnation of Israel's rule o ver the lands it captured 57 years ago. It called for the occupation to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state.
Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon, who spoke to the council after Mansour, made no mention of the Palestinians' plan or the court ruling. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the nonbinding opinion by the court's 15 judges, saying the territories are part of the Jewish people's historic homeland.

More From This Section

China-Belarus

China, Belarus agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, security

Canada flag, Canada

Canada moves to end rail shutdown, CN, CPKC prepare to resume services

Paramount

Skydance media asks Paramount to stop negotiating with Edgar Bronfman

Mpox

S'pore begins screening incoming passengers at airports for mpox symptoms

Protest, Palestinian Protest

Pro-Palestinian leaders say their request for speaker at DNC was declined

Netanyahu stressed in a statement that the Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land not in their capital Jerusalem or West Bank lands. No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth, and likewise the legality of Israeli settlement in all the territories of our homeland cannot be contested, he said.
The court said the General Assembly and Security Council staunch Israeli ally the United States holds a veto in the latter should consider precise modalities to end Israel's presence in the territories.
Mansour did not disclose the time frame the Palestinians are planning to include in the General Assembly resolution.
He said the resolution will be a significant step toward a two-state solution in which independent states of Israel and Palestine live side-by-side in peace.
Netanyahu, who leads a far-right government opposed to Palestinian statehood, has repeatedly stated his longstanding opposition to a two-state solution, which the United States supports. He has said a Palestinian state would become a launching pad for attacks on Israel.
Mansour also told the council that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared his intention to visit Gaza and has called for world leaders, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and leaders of the 15 Security Council nations to join him. He wants them to see first-hand the horrors our people are enduring and to demand a halt to the nearly 11-month war between Israel and Hamas, Mansour said.
The war was sparked by the Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel by Hamas and other militants that killed about 1,200 people and saw about 250 people taken hostage. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants.
Israel controls access to the Gaza Strip, and Mansour called on the council and U.N. chief to push to secure Abbas' ability to reach Gaza.
Danon said that Gaza stands at a crossroads and unless Hamas is ousted the territory has no future.
The defeat of Hamas will enable Gaza civilians to chart their own destiny in partnership with the most successful countries in the region, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

UN team to arrive in Bangladesh's Dhaka to probe killings of protesters

United Nations

Record number of aid workers killed in 2023, this year may be worse: UN

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Nearly 650 people killed in recent spate of violence in B'desh: UN report

Bangladesh Protest

UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters

unicef

Extreme heat endangering children in West, Central Africa, says UNICEF

Topics : United Nations United Nations Security Council Israel-Palestine palestine Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon