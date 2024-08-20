Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Record number of aid workers killed in 2023, this year may be worse: UN

Record number of aid workers killed in 2023, this year may be worse: UN

The 280 aid workers from 33 countries killed in 2023 was more than double the previous year's figure of 118

United Nations

UN Secretary-General tweeted that honouring humanitarians killed is not enough.

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A record number of aid workers were killed in conflicts around the world last year more than half after the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 -- and this year may become even deadlier, the United Nations said on Monday.
The 280 aid workers from 33 countries killed in 2023 was more than double the previous year's figure of 118, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs known as OCHA said in a report on World Humanitarian Day.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted that honouring the humanitarians killed in the deadliest year on record is not enough.
In Sudan and many other places, aid workers are attacked, killed, injured and abducted. We demand an end to impunity so that perpetrators face justice, the UN chief said.
OCHA said this year may be on track for an even deadlier outcome, with 172 aid workers killed as of August 7, according to a provisional account from the Aid Worker Security Database.
More than 280 aid workers have been killed in the war in Gaza, now in its 11th month, mainly in airstrikes. The majority of them are Palestinians who worked for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, according to OCHA. It said that extreme levels of violence in Sudan and South Sudan also have contributed to the death toll both this year and last.
The UN's acting humanitarian chief, Joyce Msuya, said in a statement that the normalisation of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere.

More From This Section

Democrats, Biden, Harris, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Democrats set to approve party platform without Harris' candidacy update

Khaleda Zia

Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia's bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years

International students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

India leads as top origin country and destination for Hindu migrants: Pew

US flag, US, united states

US opens citizenship programme for migrant spouses, but some still left out

Imran Khan, Imran

Pak HC temporarily bars trial court from issuing verdict against Imran Khan

In a letter to the 193 UN member nations, 413 humanitarian organisations around the world said: The brutal hostilities we are seeing in multiple conflicts around the world have exposed a terrible truth: We are living in an era of impunity.
The aid organisations appealed to all countries, the wider international community and all parties to conflicts to protect civilians and aid workers and hold perpetrators to account.
World Humanitarian Day commemorates the August 19, 2003, terrorist bombing of the UN offices at the Canal Hotel in Baghdad which killed 22 UN staff members including the top UN envoy to Iraq, Sergio Viera de Mello, a Brazilian diplomat.
At a ceremony at UN headquarters on Monday before the tattered UN flag retrieved from the hotel that day, dozens of current UN staff members and relatives of some of the victims stood in silent tribute to their memory as did many watching around the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Nearly 650 people killed in recent spate of violence in B'desh: UN report

Bangladesh Protest

UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters

unicef

Extreme heat endangering children in West, Central Africa, says UNICEF

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Chief calls for parliamentary election in B'desh, urges govt's inclusion

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN chief pushes for Security Council reforms, permanent seat for Africa

Topics : United Nations Death toll israel Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon