Penumbral lunar eclipse 2024 coincides with Holi festival, know its impact

Penumbral lunar eclipse 2024: A stunning astronomical event to coincide with one of India's biggest festivals, Holi. Check whether it will impact the festival or not

lunar eclipse

Penumbral lunar eclipse 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A stunning astronomical event, the lunar eclipse, is going to take place on March 25, 2024, which will coincide with India's one of the biggest festivals, Holi. A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow causing a dark sky for a brief period.

It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and the first of 2024 and it will occur on the same day as the festival of Holi.
What is a Penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is an astronomical event when the sun, earth and moon are completely aligned, preventing the sun's light from reaching the moon as the earth covers the moon completely or partially with its shadow.

The moon will remain visible, but with less than usual brightness, skywatches can see it.

When to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse 2024?

The lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 25, 2024, the initial phase begins at 10.23 AM and will conclude at 3:02 PM. This astronomical event will not be visible from India. Consequently, the traditional observance of the ‘sutak period’ during which specific activities are restricted, holds no importance for this celestial event. The specific activities restricted during the traditional observance of the ‘sutak period’ hold no importance.

Where will the penumbral lunar eclipse 2024 be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be observed in a few regions such as Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, The United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.

How will this penumbral lunar eclipse 2024 impact Holi celebrations?

This year, the lunar eclipse is coinciding with Holi celebrations, however, many people are concerned about whether the ‘sutak period’ will impact the rituals. Fortunately, this wouldn't be the case. The lunar eclipse wouldn't be visible in India as there is no need to observe the ‘sutak period’. There is no issue with conducting Holi rituals and puja in this auspicious muhurta.

lunar eclipse moon Sun Earth Holi

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

