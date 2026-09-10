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Home / World News / Philippines ferry fire: 5 dead, 87 missing as rescue operation continues

Philippines ferry fire: 5 dead, 87 missing as rescue operation continues

MV June Aster was carrying 134 people when it caught fire near Coron after sailing from Manila, with 42 rescued so far as coast guard teams continue search operations

MV June Aster burns as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines

MV June Aster burns as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines | Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

AP Manila
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the coast guard said on Thursday. At least five people were killed.

So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

The ferry, MV June Aster, had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started on Wednesday.

Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:23 AM IST