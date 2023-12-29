Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pierce Brosnan accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area

Brosnan walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on November 1, according to two federal citations issued Tuesday

forests

AP Cheyenne (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Brosnan walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on November 1, according to two federal citations issued Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Brosnan, 70, is scheduled for a mandatory court appearance on January 23 in the courtroom of the world's oldest national park. The Associated Press sent a request for comment to his Instagram account Thursday, and email messages to his agent and attorney.
Yellowstone officials declined to comment. Brosnan was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work, the US Attorney's Office for Wyoming said.
Mammoth Terraces is a scenic spot of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside. They're just some of the park's hundreds of thermal features, which range from spouting geysers to gurgling mud pots, with water at or near the boiling point.
Going out-of-bounds in such areas can be dangerous: Some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year get badly burned by ignoring warnings not to stray off the trail.
Getting caught can bring legal peril too, with jail time, hefty fines and bans from the park handed down to trespassers regularly.
In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s TV series Remington Steele and is known for starring roles in the films Mrs Doubtfire and The Thomas Crown Affair".

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

Ashes: Anderson reveals best photo with Broad, denies own retirement talks

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Thomas Cook India Q1 results: Consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 147 cr

Pentagon on 2023: Modernising scope of military engagements with India

Trump barred from GOP primary in 2 states. Can he still run for prez?

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

First made-in-China cruise ship to set sail from Shanghai to S Korea

US tries to persuade shippers to sail Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pierce Brosnan James Bond United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon