Plane carrying Brazil President returns to Mexico due to technical problem

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was still flying over the Mexican capital on Tuesday afternoon, the Brazilian air force said in a statement

Lula Da Silva

Earlier, Lula attended the inauguration of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He arrived in Mexico on Monday and had a meeting with outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Brazil's air force said on Tuesday that an aeroplane carrying President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva experienced a technical problem after leaving Mexico City and will return to the country's capital so he can board another flight to return home.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was still flying over the Mexican capital on Tuesday afternoon, the Brazilian air force said in a statement. The aeroplane had been in the air for two hours, according to plane tracking site FlightAware.

The Brazilian air force added that "security procedures for the problem" were performed successfully but pilots must "wait for the necessary fuel consumption so the aeroplane returns to the same airport it took off from".

 

Earlier, Lula attended the inauguration of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He arrived in Mexico on Monday and had a meeting with outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The plane was circling the Felipe Angeles airport, about an hour's drive north of Mexico City. The commercial airport was built on a military base by former president Lopez Obrador after he cancelled the larger partially-built airport closer to the city. Foreign dignitaries, including US First Lady Jill Biden, had flown into the airport to attend Sheinbaum's inauguration.

In January, an aeroplane carrying Lula's security team also faced technical problems during a trip to the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraiba. The aeroplane could not take off. Brazil's presidency said after the incident that the staffers were never at risk.


Topics : Lula da Silva Brazil Mexico City

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

