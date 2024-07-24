Plane crashes in Kathmandu during take off, 18 bodies recovered: Updates

Nepali Army personnel during a rescue operation after an plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI)

A private plane in Nepal’s Kathmandu crashed during take-off on Wednesday morning, resulting in the aircraft catching fire when 19 people were on board the flight.

According to Kathmandu Post, 18 bodies of passengers have been recovered from the accident site by the officials.



The pilot of the plane, identified as Captain M R Shakya, was rushed to a hospital and is currently under treatment.





The plane, owned by local operator Saurya Airlines, crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at around 11 am.

There were at least 19 people, including crew members onboard the Pokhara-bound aircraft when the incident took place.

2024-07-24: Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 had crashed on take-off at Kathmandu-Tribhuvan Intl Airport(VNKT), Nepal with 19 people on board. The flight was bound for Pokhara. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/mKZ0gql4sY July 24, 2024

The Kathmandu Post said that the plane suffered a runway excursion during takeoff. In aviation terminology, this is described when an aircraft skids off the runway during landing or take-off.

The airport was seen enveloped in thick billows of smoke, the media report said. It cited eyewitnesses to report that the plane met with the accident while taking off from the southern end of the runway (Koteshwor side), when it “suddenly flipped with the wing tip hitting the ground.”

The fire in the aircraft has been doused now. A team is at the site conducting further search and rescue efforts.

The details of the passengers onboard the plane are not immediately known. Reuters reported that the 17 passengers on board were technicians, employed with the airlines and were being flown to Pokhara city for maintenance checks.

VIDEO | An aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during take off at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning. At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which… pic.twitter.com/vbOJ5n9l7e July 24, 2024

An official said that the aircraft crashed into a field east of the runway.



In January 2023, a flight owned by Yeti Airlines had crashed right before landing in Pokhara, killing 74 people.