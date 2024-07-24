Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Plane crashes in Kathmandu during take off, 18 bodies recovered: Updates

Kathmandu plane crash: The plane, owned by local operator Saurya Airlines, crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at around 11 am.

Nepal Plane Crash, Plane Crash, Kathmandu Plane Crash

Nepali Army personnel during a rescue operation after an plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A private plane in Nepal’s Kathmandu crashed during take-off on Wednesday morning, resulting in the aircraft catching fire when 19 people were on board the flight.

According to Kathmandu Post, 18 bodies of passengers have been recovered from the accident site by the officials.

The pilot of the plane, identified as Captain M R Shakya, was rushed to a hospital and is currently under treatment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The plane, owned by local operator Saurya Airlines, crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at around 11 am.


There were at least 19 people, including crew members onboard the Pokhara-bound aircraft when the incident took place.

More From This Section

Netanyahu eyes bolstering US support during visit, but faces protests

N Korea's trash balloons fall on South Korea's presidential office compound

Democrats hope Harris' bluntness on abortion will translate to 2024 wins

Trump campaign files complaint against Biden funds' transfer to Harris

Trump likely to turn his focus on Harris at first rally since Biden's exit


The Kathmandu Post said that the plane suffered a runway excursion during takeoff. In aviation terminology, this is described when an aircraft skids off the runway during landing or take-off.

The airport was seen enveloped in thick billows of smoke, the media report said. It cited eyewitnesses to report that the plane met with the accident while taking off from the southern end of the runway (Koteshwor side), when it “suddenly flipped with the wing tip hitting the ground.” 

The fire in the aircraft has been doused now. A team is at the site conducting further search and rescue efforts.

The details of the passengers onboard the plane are not immediately known. Reuters reported that the 17 passengers on board were technicians, employed with the airlines and were being flown to Pokhara city for maintenance checks.

An official said that the aircraft crashed into a field east of the runway.

In January 2023, a flight owned by Yeti Airlines had crashed right before landing in Pokhara, killing 74 people. 

Also Read

HIV medicine that costs $42,000 could be made for just $40 with profits

Budget 2024: What is the 'Purvodaya' scheme announced by FM Sitharaman?

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hikes higher education funding by 8%

Budget 2024: Customs duty hike to increase costs for 4G, 5G network rollout

Byju's appeals to NCLAT Chennai against insolvency; hearing set for July 29

Topics : BS Web Reports Kathmandu Nepal plane crash Aviation industry Airplanes airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon