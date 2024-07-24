'Call security': CJI Chandrachud fumes at lawyer during NEET hearing. WATCH

NEET-UG 2024 case SC hearing: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday lost his cool during a heated exchange with an advocate at the Supreme Court while hearing the NEET-UG 2024 case.





A short video of the incident, gathered from the virtual streaming of the court hearing, is going viral on social media, in which a visibly agitated CJI is seen instructing security officials to escort the advocate out of the courtroom.

The exchange appears to have snowballed after Chandrachud asked senior advocate Mathew Nedumpara not to interrupt the court proceedings. “He is arguing, you will not interrupt him…,” CJI tells advocate Nedumpara, referring to the other lawyer in the court.

“I am not interrupting but I have an answer to say…,” the advocate responded, noting that he is the senior most of the lawyers in the court.

In the nearly one-minute video, Chandrachud is seen warning him to take his seat and not to interrupt the proceedings or else “he will have to be removed from the court.”

An offended Nedumpara replies back, “If your lordship doesn’t respect me, I will leave on my own will.”

This exchange between the CJI and the advocate went on for a little while, before Chandrachud ordered, “Please call the security and have him removed from the court…”

SC dismisses NEET-UG 2024 re-test pleas

Meanwhile, in the controversial case related to allegations of paper leaks and other issues in the national examination, the top court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions that sought a re-test for everybody. The exam is conducted to admit students into graduation-level medical courses in Indian institutions.

The court gave the verdict, noting that there was no evidence to show the ‘systemic breach’ of the sanctity of the exam, conducted on May 5.

Several people including students have been arrested in the case, which is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The arrests pertain to an interstate racket involving a gang responsible for leaking the NEET-UG 2024 exam question paper hours before the test and selling the solved papers to aspirants for huge sums of money.