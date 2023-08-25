Confirmation

Elon Musk reacts to DonaldTrump's comeback on X, says 'next level'

On his social media account X, Elon Musk reshared Trump's post and said, "Next-level"

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
A few hours after a post on 'X' - earlier known as Twitter, of former US president Donald Trump, Tesla's chief executive officer, Elon Musk, on Thursday (local time) reacted to the same, and called it 'next level'.
On his social media account X, Elon Musk reshared Trump's post and said, "Next-level"
Earlier in the day, Trump shared his mugshot with the link to his site. This came a few hours after his surrender in Fulton County, Ga. in the Georgia election subversion case.
"ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!" he wrote while sharing the mug shot photo on X.
It was the first time Trump posted on the social media platform since his account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol. His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when Trump said that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.
"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump said in a tweet on January 8, 2021.

His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased X and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.
In the latest development in the Georgia election subversion case, Trump surrendered himself in Fulton County jail in Atlanta, but later he was released on bond, according to jail records, CNN reported.
Jail records show that the former US President was placed under arrest and booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday (US local time) night in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.
He was at the jail for about 20 minutes.
Trump on addressing reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said: "I did nothing wrong," CNN reported.
Trump described the criminal case against him as "a travesty of justice."
"We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," he said.
Trump also addressed the other criminal cases pending against him, saying, "This is one instance but you have three other instances. This is election interference."
Trump was released after he agreed to a USD 200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses in the case, which were previously negotiated by his attorneys.
Fulton County marks the first case where Trump has been required to pay a cash bail. Trump was already facing three other felony indictments when he was charged here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Elon Musk Twitter Elon Musk Tesla Donald Trump Jr

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

