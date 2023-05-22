close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 delegates arrive to warm, traditional welcome in J&K's Srinagar

A delegation of G20 countries arrived here on Monday to attend the third tourism working group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of the famous Dal Lake

IANS Srinagar
G20

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A delegation of G20 countries arrived here on Monday to attend the third tourism working group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of the famous Dal Lake.

The delegates were received at the Srinagar international airport by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa.

The delegates drove to SKICC where a traditional welcome with turban, tilak and flowers was accorded to them.

Out of the 60 delegates who arrived here, the largest number is of the Singapore delegation while China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have abstained.

In the afternoon, the formal meeting of the group will begin that will discuss five key priority areas -- Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

As part of the elaborate security bandobust, the road leading to the venue will remain closed for vehicular movement for two days. Local traffic police has already issued an advisory appealing to people to adopt alternate routes.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

India committed to preserving, popularising all culture, traditions: HC

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

China calls J-K 'disputed territory', opposes holding G20 meeting in region

Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials

PM Modi conferred 'companion of the order', highest honour of Fiji

Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch

As a mark of respect, Papua New Guniea PM touches PM Modi's feet; see video

Pacific Islands will rally behind India, says Papua New Guinea PM

India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations

--IANS

sq/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

Goa: Notification for Dy Speaker poll withdrawn amid Cong split rumours
2 min read

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

women returnees
2 min read

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Jayant Patil
3 min read

Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

LIVE: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
2 min read

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

Modi, Sunak, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak
3 min read

Security specification in Open-RAN incomplete: Quad working group

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon