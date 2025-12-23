Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / PM Shehbaz offers talks to Imran Khan's party to ease political tension

PM Shehbaz offers talks to Imran Khan's party to ease political tension

Shehbaz made the offer while presiding over a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad after recent overtures by the opposition leaders

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday offered talks to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to ease political tension in the country, days after the party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in jail each in a corruption case.

Shehbaz made the offer while presiding over a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad after recent overtures by the opposition leaders.

These days, PTI and its allies are talking about dialogue. I have repeatedly stated in the National Assembly that if the PTI is serious about negotiations, the government is equally prepared, the prime minister said.

Shehbaz also said that talks could only move forward if they focused on legitimate issues and were free of blackmailing". He stressed that political harmony among all parties was essential for Pakistan's development and prosperity.

 

His offer comes days after the opposition alliance - Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) - of which PTI is a part, said that its door to dialogue was open.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor satellite image Mudrike attack

Op Sindoor strikes hit Pakistan where it hurt the most: ex-IAF chief

Imran Khan

Jailed Imran Khan calls for street movement against 'Asim Law' in Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan sells national carrier PIA for PKR 13,500 crore in open auction

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pak's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

The issue of talks between the opposition, mainly the PTI, and the government has been in the news, but no concrete steps have been taken by any side to kick-start the process.

Last year in December, the PTI and government officials started a dialogue, but the process was stalled on issues like the formation of two judicial commissions to probe the protests of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024, and the release of PTI prisoners.

The offer for talks comes ahead of anticipated protests by Khan's supporters in the coming days.

Khan had recently called for countrywide demonstrations following his conviction in a corruption case.

The ongoing incarceration of Khan and critical remarks from his party leaders have contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Khan, 73, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in jail each by a court on Saturday in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Made in China

Global investors shift bets to Chinese AI amid fears of Wall Street bubble

WTO, World Trade Organization

China complains against India at WTO over IT goods tariff, solar schemepremium

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk secures US FDA approval for first weight-loss pill

Nuclear reactor, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich,

Local consent clears way to restart world's largest nuclear plant in Japan

US GDP

US GDP growth beats forecasts, accelerates to 4.3% in third quarter

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon