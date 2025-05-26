Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pope Leo XIV declares 'I am Roman!' as he formally becomes bishop of Rome

The first American pope formally took possession of the St. John Lateran Basilica, which is Rome's cathedral and seat of the diocese

Pope Leo said he felt the serious but passionate responsibility to serve all Romans during the Holy Year and beyond | (Photo: PTI)

AP Rome
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Pope Leo XIV declared himself a Roman on Sunday as he completed the final ceremonial steps cementing his role as the bishop of Rome.

The first American pope formally took possession of the St. John Lateran Basilica, which is Rome's cathedral and seat of the diocese, with an evening Mass attended by Roman priests and faithful.

He then took the popemobile for a visit to St. Mary Major, where he prayed before Pope Francis' tomb and an icon of the Virgin Mary beloved to many Roman faithful.

In his homily, Leo said he wanted to listen to them in order to learn, understand and decide things together.

 

One of the many titles that Leo assumed when he was elected May 8 was bishop of Rome. Given his responsibilities running the 1.4-billion strong universal Catholic Church, popes delegate the day-to-day governance of running of the diocese of Roman to a vicar.

Sunday's ceremonies at the St. John Lateran and a stop at St. Mary Major basilicas follow Leo's visit last week to the St. Paul Outside the Walls basilica. Together with St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, the four papal basilicas are the most important basilicas in the West.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed Leo first at the steps to City Hall, noting that his May 8 election fell during a Holy Year, an event occurring every 25 years to invite pilgrims to Rome. The city underwent two years of traffic-clogging public works projects to prepare and expects to welcome upward of 30 million people in 2025.

Leo said he felt the serious but passionate responsibility to serve all Romans during the Holy Year and beyond.

Wearing his formal red papal cape and brocaded stole, Leo recalled the words he had uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica on the night of his election. The Augustinian pope quoted St. Augustine in saying: With you I am Christian, and for you, bishop.

By special title, today I can say that for you and with you I am Roman! Leo said.

The former Robert Prevost succeeded Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope. Francis died April 21 and is buried at St. Mary Major, near the icon of the Madonna known as the Salus Populi Romani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

