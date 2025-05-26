Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump hints at announcement in 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

Trump hints at announcement in 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

Trump was notably more upbeat than the Omani mediator of the talks between the United States and Iran, who said Friday that the two nations made some but not conclusive progress

Donald Trump

Let's see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front, Trump said | AP Photo

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated there was progress with Iran on its nuclear programme and hinted that an announcement could come in the next two days.

He was notably more upbeat than the Omani mediator of the talks between the United States and Iran, who said Friday that the two nations made some but not conclusive progress in the fifth round of negotiations in Rome.

We've had some very, very good talks with Iran, Trump told reporters in northern New Jersey after leaving his golf club, where he spent most of the weekend. And I don't know if I'll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."

 

  He emphasised that we've had some real progress, serious progress" in talks that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Let's see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front, Trump said.

Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department's policy planning director, represented the US at the talks at the Omani Embassy in Rome.

The two countries are discussing how to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions that the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel eying to take over 75% of Gaza in two months as war intensifies

Photo: Reuters

Mass shooting in South Carolina injures 11; no information on suspect

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Chinese electric trucks, machines set to build global cities of future

Israel Flag, Israel

US-German citizen arrested for attempted attack at US embassy in Tel Aviv

Masayoshi Son,SoftBank Group CEO

Softbank's Masayoshi Son floats idea of US-Japan sovereign wealth fund

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Iran nuclear agreement US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon